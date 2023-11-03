Performers Theatre Workshop Hosts a Masterclass With Lindsay Levine

Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW) will present an exclusive educational opportunity for our Pro Track students. On Sunday, November 5th, PTW Pro Track Students will participate in a masterclass featuring casting director, Lindsay Levine. Known for her discerning eye and experience in the industry, Levine will lead an intensive workshop focused on refining the audition process for actors.

This masterclass is tailored for education and skill development; it is an invaluable session that focuses on the nuances of auditioning, offering students professional insights and personal feedback to advance their acting careers. This session is not related to casting for any current or upcoming roles or shows that Lindsay Levine is casting.

During the masterclass, PTW Pro Track students will:

- Dive deep into the mechanics of effective auditioning techniques.

- Engage in mock auditions and receive direct feedback from Lindsay Levine.

- Explore how to interpret feedback and apply it to their performances.

- Learn how to connect with material in a way that resonates with casting directors.

- Understand the importance of crafting a memorable audition beyond the performance.

Lindsay Levine brings a wealth of experience from her extensive career in casting. Her guidance is aimed at empowering the next generation of actors with the confidence and skills necessary to stand out during auditions.

This event is an integral part of the PTW Pro Track program's ongoing initiatives to provide students with real-world insights and experiences from industry professionals.

Please note that the masterclass is available exclusively to Pro Track Students.

For questions or for more information about Performers Theatre Workshop and the Professional Track please visit Click Here, email ptwstars@gmail.com, or call 973-327-2250.