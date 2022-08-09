Paul Anka Returns to BergenPAC in November

bergenPAC will present Paul Anka, one of the most successful singer/songwriters, on November 8 at 8 p.m. The Bergen County native returns to the bergenPAC to perform his greatest hits.

His new album Making Memories is out now: https://greenhill.lnk.to/PAMakingMemories The album highlights new renditions of Anka's classic songs with features by Olivia Newton John, Michael Bublé, and Andrea Bocelli, to name a few.

Tickets for Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His Way! go on-sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Paul Anka - GREATEST HITS: HIS WAY!

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 - 8 PM

$59-$199

With well over 500 songs and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades. This concert features Anka's instantly recognizable hits, including "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," "Diana," "My Way," "Puppy Love," "Lonely Boy," and "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" theme. Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world backed by his all-star band!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030