Palisades Virtuosi to Present A TRIBUTE TO BEETHOVEN (HAPPY BELATED 250TH!)

PV presents a belated 250th Birthday celebration, rescheduled from 2020. Works by Beethoven from the early, middle and late stages of his composing career.

Sep. 22, 2021  

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio will be in concert on Sunday, October 10 @ 3:00 PM, presenting A Tribute to Beethoven (Happy Belated 250th!) at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 1799 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne, NJ.

PV presents a belated 250th Birthday celebration, rescheduled from 2020. Works by Beethoven from the early, middle and late stages of his composing career followed by three PV commissioned works by composers in their early, middle and late stages of their composing careers - "Mysterious Twilight" [2020] by Sameer Ramchandran (commissioned for Palisades Virtuosi by the Composers Guild of New Jersey), "...of Beauty" from Palisades Suite [2007] by Eric Ewazen and "Trio for Palisades Virtuosi" [2020; World Premiere] - James Cohn (both of these works commissioned by Palisades Virtuosi).

Tickets in advance - $25 (10% discount for multiple ticket purchases), at the door - $25.00. The event will also be livestreamed on SparrowLive.com - https://www.sparrowlive.com/, $15 per device. For MTA transportation info, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.


The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records. Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available at https://jamesarts.com/records-archive/songs-stories/. Visit them at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/.


