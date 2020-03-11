PSO Concerts And Events Through Early April Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Responding to concerns centered on the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is canceling its Saturday and Sunday March 21-22 Stefan Jackiw Plays Mendelssohn concerts at Richardson Auditorium along with ancillary and community events through early April.

PSO Executive Director Marc Uys announced the cancellations after reviewing recent preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and local authorities with the PSO's Executive Committee and receiving word of new policies put in place by venue partners. The orchestra supports the decisions of its venues including Princeton University/Richardson Auditorium and the Institute for Advanced Study to limit public gatherings in an effort to reduce opportunities for the spread of the disease.

Mr. Uys says, "We are absolutely concerned about the health and safety of our musicians, staff, and event attendees, and are taking the action necessary to help prevent the spread of this illness in our community and the greater Princeton region."

Here is the list of PSO events canceled as of today due to the coronavirus:

Wednesday, March 18 - 7pm Soundtracks Talk with Composer Julian Grant

Saturday, March 21 - 3pm PSO BRAVO! Violin Masterclass at the Institute for Advanced Study

Saturday, March 21 - 8pm performance - Stefan Jackiw Plays Mendelssohn, Richardson Auditorium

Sunday, March 22 - 4pm performance - Stefan Jackiw Plays Mendelssohn, Richardson Auditorium

Monday, March 23 - 4pm PSO BRAVO! Listen Up! Art Exhibit Opening at the Arts Council of Princeton

Sunday, April 5 - 4:30pm Duo Borealis Chamber Concert at the Institute for Advanced Study

Monday, April 6 - 1pm Duo Borealis Chamber Concert at Monroe Township Public Library

There is no plan at this time to reschedule these events. Event specific information will be communicated to ticket-holders for each ticketed event. Further information on the PSO's response to the coronavirus is available via the PSO website: www.princetonsymphony.org/coronavirus-info.





