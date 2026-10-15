PIPELINE to Explore Educational Equity at Vanguard Theater

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Vanguard Theater's production of Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline, directed by Marshall Jones III, will conclude its run in Montclair, NJ, with performances October 16–18 and 23–25, 2026.

Exploring issues of race, education, parenting, and opportunity, the drama will also feature a community talkback following the Saturday evening performance on October 17. Performances take place at Vanguard Theater, located at 180 Bloomfield Avenue.

What does it mean to give a child every opportunity to succeed when the systems designed to educate and protect them don't always see them equally? And how do we ensure that Black children are given not only access to education, but the understanding, support, and opportunities they deserve?

These questions are at the heart of Dominique Morisseau's acclaimed play Pipeline, now entering its final two weekends at Vanguard Theater in Montclair, with performances continuing through October 25.

Directed by Marshall Jones III, Pipeline tells the story of Nya, a dedicated public school teacher and mother whose teenage son, Omari, faces a life-altering incident at his private school. As she fights to protect his future, she confronts the painful reality that even her most thoughtful choices may not be enough to shield him from the systems surrounding him.

The play explores race, class, education, discipline, and the expectations placed upon young Black men. But at its heart, it is also a deeply human story about motherhood, fear, love, and the responsibility we share for the next generation.

Special Community Talkback: Breaking the Pipeline

On Saturday evening, October 17, Vanguard will host a special post-performance talkback entitled "Breaking the Pipeline: Race, Education, and the Fight for Our Children's Futures."

The discussion will bring together community leaders and advocates working across education, equity, family engagement, and social justice to explore the themes of the play and their relevance to the challenges facing children and families today.

"We believe theater has the power to bring people together who might not otherwise find themselves in conversation," says Freeman Clark. "We don't expect a single play to solve the challenges facing our educational systems. But we do believe it can open a door. We want people leaving the theater talking to one another, asking questions, and thinking about what we can do collectively to make a difference."

As Vanguard celebrates its tenth anniversary, Pipeline reflects the theater's ongoing commitment to producing work that challenges perspectives, builds understanding, and inspires meaningful dialogue.

With only two weekends remaining, Vanguard encourages the community to experience Pipeline before its final performance on October 25. For parents, educators, students, and anyone invested in the future of our children, this is more than an evening at the theater. It is an opportunity to be part of a conversation that matters.

About Vanguard Theater

Vanguard Theater is an award-winning professional regional theater located in Montclair, New Jersey. Guided by its DREAM principles - Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism, and Mentorship - Vanguard is dedicated to transforming social and cultural narratives through powerful theatrical productions, arts education, and community engagement. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Vanguard continues to create a home for artists and audiences who believe in the power of storytelling to connect communities and inspire change.

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