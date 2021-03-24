Opera at Florham presents "Spring Ahead to Opera." Join them for an incredibly special Musicale featuring Metropolitan Opera stars Mark Delavan, Baritone, and Kathryn Krasovec, Mezzo-Soprano, with our Artistic Director and piano accompanist Mary Pinto on Sunday April 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. Narration provided by Mariana Karpatova. Attend in-person at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey. There is strict adherence to COVID-safe, socially distanced seating and wearing of masks is mandatory.

Mark Delavan, world-renowned Baritone, Met Opera star since 2001, and local Madison resident has been called a singer of "incisive vocal power and fierce theatrical acuity." He is sought after for his demanding, strong character actor roles and as a crossover artist of immense skill. He regularly appears at the Metropolitan Opera in the title roles of Der fliegende Holländer, Falstaff, Rigoletto, Otello, Tosca, Salome`, La Fanciulla del West, Simon Boccanegra and many others. 2020 and 2021 engagements at the Met Opera were to include Tosca, Aida, and Rusalka.

Kathryn Krasovec, Mezzo-Soprano, is a graduate of the Juilliard Opera Center and The San Francisco Opera's Merola Young Artist Program. After winning the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, she debuted at the Metropolitan Opera as Woodsprite in Rusalka and performed the roles of Blumenmädchen and Knappen in Parsifal. Ms. Krasovec's many roles included Faust, Don Giovanni, Le Nozze di Figaro, Die Fledermaus, Madama Butterfly, Hänsel und Gretel and Così Fan Tutte. She has debuted roles in the contemporary world as well. Some of her regional credits include performances with Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Chautauqua Opera, and Hawaii Opera Theater.

Mary Pinto, Opera at Florham's Artistic Director, is an acclaimed accompanist, and vocal coach who has worked with international Opera singers and major American Opera companies for over 25 years. Locally, with the NJ State Opera and Light Opera of NJ, and internationally with Opera Noire's Ensemble in Moscow and St. Petersburg and Masterclass d' Ischia, Italy. In the fall of 2020, she performed at Black Opera's tribute to honor the 75th Birthday of Jessye Norman. She is on the faculty of Montclair State University and has studios in New Jersey and New York City.

Mariana Karpatova, Mezzo-Soprano, and Narrator appeared on the "Live from Lincoln Center" broadcast of Hänsel und Gretel as Mother and the Witch. She was cited by the New York Times under the headline "A Debut with Signs of the Future." Other Opera appearances include Sarasota Opera in Oberto, Metropolitan Opera in Elektra, Spoleto USA Festival, Bulgarian National Opera Baltimore Opera and Coro Lirico. Since 2002 she has maintained a private coaching practice and is currently a member of the vocal teaching staff at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison.

Opera at Florham ("OaF") has been in residence since 1982 at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, presenting Musicales, fully staged Operas, and Vocal Competitions. In 1995 OAF became a separate, incorporated, non-profit, 501(c) (3) organization and continues its affiliation with the University. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, OAF is not allowed on FDU campus. Each Musicale covers famous Arias along with excerpts from America's great Broadway musical theater repertoire. Our Operatic professionally trained artists present four to five Musicales annually.

In-person admission is $25.00, students $10.00. Order online at operaatflorham.org or send your check by mail to Opera at Florham, 712 Ridge Drive, Union, NJ 07083.

Visit operaatflorham.org. Contact us at: info@operaatflorham.org or (973) 443-8620.