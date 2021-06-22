Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present SUMMER STARS CLASSICAL SERIES

Continuing OGCMA's 152nd a??anniversary season is more of the Jersey Shore's only summer classical music offerings. Do you like your classical music mellow or invigorating? Traditional or contemporary?

Once again there will be something for everyone at OGCMA's hugely-populara??"SUMMER STARS CLASSICAL SERIES"a??- a musical joy and wonder on Thursday nights this summer. The 2021 series features:

· NJ WIND SYMPHONY - Thursday, July 1

· SOLISTI ENSEMBLE - Thursday July 8

· VIENESS PIANO DUO - Thursday, July 15

· LAFIOCCO - THE FIDDLER'S DANCE - Thursday, July 22

· GRAND ORCHESTRA FINALE - Thursday, July 29

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $16.00, $10 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit a??www.oceangrove.org/stars or call 732-534-3462.

New Jersey Wind Symphony (July 1) - Founded in 1983, NJWS brings the many accomplished wind and percussion players living in the metropolitan area to the stage. NJWS is regularly joined by world class soloists from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, radio and television personalities, and other nationally renowned performers and conductors.a?? Their July 1st program will feature works by John Philip Sousa, Arthur Pryor, Jerry Bilik and primarily American composers to celebrate the upcoming Independence weekend.

Solisti Ensemble (July 8) - founded in 2008, this Ocean Grove favorite is a conductor-less 11-piece string ensemble that seeks to revive the traditions of small-ensemble chamber music while also pursuing the rich, vibrant sounds of contemporary music, pop, tango, jazz, and beyond. The unique size of the ensemble and each member's individual virtuosity and musicality create an extraordinary sound that is quite unlike the conventional classical music culture known today. Program to be announced.

La Fiocco "The Fiddler's Dance" (July 15)

La Fiocco specializes in music of the 17th and 18th centuries on period instruments. The program ("The Fiddler's Dance,") explores music for courtly entertainments from early 17th-century England and France, a "battle piece" depicting the triumph of good over evil from Spanish Naples, popular English ballads and dances c. 1640 to 1700, and traditional and patriot music from Colonial America. Artistic director Lewis R. Baratz conceived the program as a journey through time, and one that pays tribute both to the Elizabethan origins of much music heard on the Continent and in Colonial and Revolutionary America, and to the importance of the dance tradition in courtly and domestic music.

Vieness Duo (July 22)

Vieness Piano Duo has enthralled audiences in their electric and captivating performances of a wide range of repertoire. Their intuition for conversation coupled with a commanding stage presence has made them in demand throughout the world. Together they performed over 40 recitals last season including InConcert Series, Trinity Concert Series, Music Guild, Le Salon de Musiques at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, L'ermitage Foundation, Masters in the Chapel Series, South Coast Symphony, Vicente Chamber Orchestra, and Kultur unter'm Dach series in Germany. The husband-and-wife duo will return to live tours across the country this summer. Their Ocean Grove program will include works by Rossini, Brahms, Schubert, Bach, Mozart, Barber, and Shostakovich.

Grand Orchestra Finale (July 29) -a??will feature OGCMA's resident organist Gordon Turk with Director of Music Ministries Jason Tramm leading the Mid-Atlantic Philharmonic Orchestra with guest soloists soprano Michelle Johnson and violinist Byung Kook Kwak. The program includes works by Beethoven (Symphony No. 5 in C-Minor; Romance for Violin and Orchestra No 2 in F-Major; "Ah! Perfido" Concerto Aria for Soprano and Orchestra), Handel's Concerto for Organ and Orchestra, and Mendelssohn's Salve Regina in E-Flat Major.