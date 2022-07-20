Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present Concert Organist Michael Hey This Month

As part of its ongoing organ recital series, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present concert organist MICHAEL HEY, on Wednesday, July 27, 2002 at 7:30 PM in the Great Auditorium. This is a FREE concert. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped-accessible. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186945®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oceangrove.org%2Forgan?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Concert organist Michael Hey has been increasingly visible on U.S. and international concert stages. Michael has performed solo organ recitals at Lincoln Center (New York), the Kimmel Center (Philadelphia), the Kennedy Center (Washington D.C.) and Davies Hall (San Francisco). He graduated in 2014 from The Juilliard School where he received both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in organ performance under Paul Jacobs. Within one year of his graduation, he was appointed Associate Director of Music and Organist of St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, where one of his first major tasks was to play organ for Vespers and Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral and Madison Square Garden for the first U.S. visit of Pope Francis. In September 2017, Michael received first prize in the First Shanghai Conservatory of Music International Organ Competition. In 2019, he performed solo recitals for the NYCAGO and two regional conventions for the American Guild of Organists. He also performs duo recitals with violinist Christiana Liberis.

Order of Program

Introduction and Passacaglia in D minor Max Reger (1873-1916)

Cortège et Litanie, Op. 19, No. 2 Marcel Dupré (1886-1971)

Concert Overture No. 2 in C minor Alfred Hollins (1865-1942)

Prière, Op. 108, No. 2 Joseph Jongen (1873-1953)

Allegro, from Symphony No. 6 in G minor, Op. 42 Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)

Pageant Leo Sowerby (1895-1968)

Lyric for Strings George Walker (1922-2018) transc. Michael Hey

Variations on an Original Theme (2021) Jason Roberts (b. 1980)

Dedicated to Michael Hey