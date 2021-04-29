OUTSIDE THE LINES Site Specific Dance Project to Premiere at CSC May 18

Centenary Stage Company, located on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, will host the premiere of the Outside the Lines Dance Project, on May 15th 2021 at 3pm, on the Front lawn of Seay Building. (rain date May 16th).

Co-founded by Centenary University dance and theater professors, Maureen Glennon Clayton and Lea Antolini Lid, Outside the Lines intention is to present immersive site-specific dance experiences throughout the state of New Jersey. Their idea of moving dance out of the theater and into the unique landscape of the Garden State, creates an imaginative way for audiences to view and think about dance. The dance concert is free to the general public with donations solicited.

Advance reservations require a $15.00 minimum donation. For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

"In September of 2020, I approached Maureen with the idea for her company to do an outside concert at Centenary", stated Lea Antolini Lid. "We had done some successful outdoor vocal concerts and theater for Young Audiences performances, and I immediately thought why not dance as well!". The two professors brainstormed and put together a site specific dance concert featuring works choreographed and performed by Centenary students, alumni, dance faculty and professionals.

"We had an idea that came to fruition during a pandemic and now we want more. I want our new site specific dance series to support dance companies, choreographers and dancers, by curating different site specific events throughout our gorgeous state of NJ. I want audiences to support dance and why not in front of beautiful landscapes and architecture that NJ has to offer?", stated Glennon Clayton.

Outside the Lines will feature works from the following professional dance companies;

moe-tion dance theater, XY Dance Project, Nikki Manx Dance Project, Freespace Dance , Ariel Rivka Dance, Art of Motion Dance Theatre, The Moving Architects, OR dance project, and choreographers Alexandra Williamson and Heather Warfel Sandler.

The concert is Free to the public and will be presented on the Front Lawn of Centenary University, 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown NJ. Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of NJ including but not limited to, observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies vist centenarystageco.org/faq

For more information on the concert, visit Centenarystageco.org or all the Centenary Stage Company box office at 908-979-0900. You may also visit the Outside the Lines website at www.outsidethelinessitespecific.com for more information about the project.