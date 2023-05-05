OTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey Theatre

The play will run for two weekends from May 26- June 4.

Theater to Go in partnership with Kelsey Theatre presents OTHER DESERT CITIES Produced and directed by Ruth Markoe. The play will run for two weekends from May 26- June 4 Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ on the campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $20-22 and can be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.org

It is a story of an American family and what drives them apart and keeps them together. Set in upscale and conservative Palm Springs California in 2004, Brooke Wyeth (Dara Lewis) returns home after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. Brooke announces she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. Her wealthy Republican parents , former friends of the Reagans and stalwarts of their local country club, are wary and suspicious Her brother Trip won't play her game and her Aunt Silda knows way too much. Her parents fall into all their old routines as they plead with her to keep their story quiet. In this family, secrets are currency, and everyone is rich.

Other Desert Cities was a 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist and a 2012 Nominee for 5 Tony awards. Ben Brantley of the NY Times called it "A witty and deeply enjoyable family drama. The most richly enjoyable new play for grownups"

The Wyeth family is portrayed by David Williams and Peggy Waldron as Lyman and Polly, the parents. DARA LEWIS and PARKER MADISON as Brooke and Trip, their children, and SUSAN SCHWIRCK as their aunt Silda the busybody recovering alcoholic.

Directed and produuced by Ruth Markoe the creative team includes, ROB LASKY (stage manager), HALEY SCHMALBACH (Set design), KITTY GETLIK (lighting design), Eric Collins (sound design), RUTH and Melissa Rittmann (costumes).





Moe-tion Dance Theater To Perform At Centenary University, June 4 Photo
Moe-tion Dance Theater To Perform At Centenary University, June 4

Under the artistic direction of Maureen Glennon Clayton, moe-tion dance theater will present an afternoon of work as part of the Centenary Stage Company's season at Centenary University on Sunday, June 4, 2023, 3:00pm.

Kerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES Photo
Kerry Butler and Eden Espinosa to Join Robert Bannon for THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES

Tony-Nominated funny lady Kerry Butler and Wicked-alum Eden Espinosa will join host Robert Bannon at StageWorks in Pompton Lakes, NJ, as a part of the theater company’s Broadway Lecture Series.

Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs Will Perform At Christ Church In Short Hills This Month

Christ Church in Short Hills welcomes Grammy-award winning organist Paul Jacobs for a solo recital concert on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

Aspire PAC Presents THE PROM Photo
Aspire PAC Presents THE PROM

Aspire Performing Arts Company is one of the first youth community theatre companies to present the smash Broadway hit musical, The Prom, running May 11 through May 13 at Butler High School.


