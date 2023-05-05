OTHER DESERT CITIES Comes to Kelsey Theatre

Theater to Go in partnership with Kelsey Theatre presents OTHER DESERT CITIES Produced and directed by Ruth Markoe. The play will run for two weekends from May 26- June 4 Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor NJ on the campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $20-22 and can be purchased online at www.KelseyTheatre.org

It is a story of an American family and what drives them apart and keeps them together. Set in upscale and conservative Palm Springs California in 2004, Brooke Wyeth (Dara Lewis) returns home after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. Brooke announces she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. Her wealthy Republican parents , former friends of the Reagans and stalwarts of their local country club, are wary and suspicious Her brother Trip won't play her game and her Aunt Silda knows way too much. Her parents fall into all their old routines as they plead with her to keep their story quiet. In this family, secrets are currency, and everyone is rich.

Other Desert Cities was a 2012 Pulitzer Prize finalist and a 2012 Nominee for 5 Tony awards. Ben Brantley of the NY Times called it "A witty and deeply enjoyable family drama. The most richly enjoyable new play for grownups"

The Wyeth family is portrayed by David Williams and Peggy Waldron as Lyman and Polly, the parents. DARA LEWIS and PARKER MADISON as Brooke and Trip, their children, and SUSAN SCHWIRCK as their aunt Silda the busybody recovering alcoholic.

Directed and produuced by Ruth Markoe the creative team includes, ROB LASKY (stage manager), HALEY SCHMALBACH (Set design), KITTY GETLIK (lighting design), Eric Collins (sound design), RUTH and Melissa Rittmann (costumes).