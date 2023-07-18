OGCMA Presents TRIO THE POWER OF THREE Starring Young Classical Artists

Continuing its popular "Summer Stars" classical series, OGCMA will present "Trio! The Power of Three" starring young classical artists Risa Hokamura (violin), Narek Arutyunian (clarinet) and Albert Cano Smit (piano), on Thursday July 27 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium. Tickets are $17.50 ($11.50 for students) and can be ordered at Click Here. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible.

Their program will feature works by Aram Khachaturian, Ernest Chausson, Bela Kovács, Enrique Granados, Eugène Ysaÿe, and Darious Milhaud.

About the Artists

Risa Hokamura (violin) began studying violin at the age of three, and by the age of the ten captured top prizes in Japan. She first came to international attention upon winning First Prize in the 2018 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions at the age of seventeen, as well as the Tannery Pond Concerts Prize, The Ruth Laredo Memorial Prize, and The Ronald A. Asherson Prize, and the Silver Medal at the 2018 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, where she performed the Tchaikovsky Concerto with the Indianapolis Symphony conducted by Leonard Slatkin. Hokamura has gone on to perform with many orchestras such as the East Coast Chamber Orchestra, Muncie Symphony Orchestra, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Kanagawa Philharmonic Orchestra, New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, Tokyo Philharmonic, Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra and the Sapporo Symphony Orchestra.

Narek Arutyunian (clarinet) is an artist who "reaches passionate depths with seemingly effortless technical prowess and beguiling sensitivity" (The Washington Post). A First Prize Winner of the YCA Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, he has performed in prestigious halls such as Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Concert Hall and in Washington, DC at the Kennedy Center. Narek has also performed extensively in Australia, Asia, and in Europe, including at the Musée du Louvre in Paris and the Palazzo del Principe in Genoa.

Albert Cano Smit (piano) enjoys a growing international career on the orchestral, recital and chamber music stages. Noted for his captivating performances, storytelling quality and nuanced musicality, the First Prize winner of the 2019 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions has appeared as a soloist with the Las Vegas, San Diego and Montréal Symphonys, the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, Orquesta Filarmónica de Boca del Río, Barcelona Symphony, Catalonia National Orchestra, Manchester Camerata, Nottingham Youth Orchestra, and American Youth Symphony. Recital highlights have included his Carnegie Hall debut presented by The Naumburg Foundation, his Merkin Concert hall debut presented by YCA, and recitals at San Francisco's Herbst Theatre, Paris' Fondation Louis Vuitton, the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater, Germany's Rheingau Music Festival, and return performances at the Steinway Society in San Jose.