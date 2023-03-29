OFF THE MAP Headed Into Final Weekend At Centenary Stage Company

The World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster is headed into its final weekend of performances at Centenary Stage Company. Final performances will run through April 2 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster tells the story of Denny and Claire who have retired to the wilds of Central America. They quickly discover that things are not as they were expecting, in their relationship or in their new property. A mound is discovered by a pair of archaeologists who arrive on the scene, making a shattering discovery which will challenge all their beliefs about what is ever truly real and what is imagined.

"The characters stumble onto a stone structure buried beneath centuries of jungle growth and tentatively explore its secrets. One by one, each beholds a discovery so miraculous, it's unspeakable. The reveal comes with a genuine jolt of shock and wonder. May the theater gods cast a thousand curses upon any who spoil it." - Chip O'Chang, Ridgeview Echo

Christine Foster's plays have been produced in the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Denmark, Mexico, Korea and the US, and on CBS, CTV, History and the Family Channel. In 2018 she won the Marion Thauer Brown New Audio Drama Award and her full-length Four Thieves Vinegar ran successfully in London before being remounted at the Brighton Fringe in 2019. Her monologue Cousins was the winner of the Soundworks.co.uk Contest in 2020. Recent short pieces have been performed on podcasts, BBC Radio, and WBRH Scotland, and she currently has two new full-length plays scheduled to premiere in the UK in 2022-23.

Performance dates and times for Off the Map are Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 pm; Friday, March 31 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances are Family Night with "Buy One, Get One" tickets available at the door.

Centenary Stage Company offers discounted tickets for NJEA members with proof of membership. This is a 15% discount on ticket prices for performances of Centenary Stage Company theatre productions from Sunday through Friday.

Off the Map is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.