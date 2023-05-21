Nutley Little Theatre to Present HAND TO GOD in June

Nutley Little Theatre will present Hand to God by Robert Askins, directed by Chris Hietikko.

A devilish, scandalous and foul-mouthed hand puppet tears apart the balance in a Christian Puppet Ministry youth group - exposing the startling fragile nature of faith, morality, love and how easily blood can flow. The New Yorker called this lightning-paced comedy "Sesame Street meets The Exorcist." In his author's note, Robert Askins has stated "Our play is big. When people feel, they feel all the way. When they cry, they scream. When they love, they hit." Our production will live grounded in this truth.

Performances are June 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 8 PM, and June 11, 18, 24 at 2 PM.

The cast includes Nikolas Elrifi (Jason/Tyrone), Caity Brown (Margery), Katie Toledo (Jessica), David Israeli (Timothy), and Stephen Mennella (Pastor Greg).

The Director is Chris Hietikko, Production Stage Manager is Jeff Parsons, Technical Director is Thomas Donohue, Designer is Ed Pierce, Costumes by Pixie Pierce, Music by Jaime Valente, Fight Choreographer is Paul White, Intimacy Coordinator is Dora Gordon, Dialect Coach is Jeff Woodman, Puppetry Coach is Kay Koch, Scenic Artist is Evelyn Pierce, and Master Carpenter is David Tadiello.

Please note, this show is not suitable for children.

Artwork by: Stephen Crooks