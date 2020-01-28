Nutley Little Theatre Will Present its First Dinner Theatre Experience I'M GETTING MURDERED IN THE MORNING

Nutley Little Theatre has announced its very first Dinner Theatre experience: "I'm Getting Murdered in the Morning," written by Lee Mueller and directed by Nutley resident Mead Winters.

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Montague and Ms. Sheila Coquette cordially invite you to the wedding reception of Brenda Ann Marie Montague and Eddie Crock. An evening of fun, entertainment and potentially sinister surprises await you!

The event will be held on Friday, March 13 at 8pm; Saturday, March 14 at 6pm; and Sunday, March 15 at 2pm. Audience members will enjoy a four course dinner, lots of comedy, and a little murder at the Franklin Steakhouse at 238 Franklin Avenue in Nutley. Attendees are encouraged (but not required) to participate by wearing wedding attire.

Tickets are available at Brown Paper Tickets for $45 for dinner and the show.

The cast includes Christina Blum of Lyndhurst; Vicky Chalk, Philip DiMaria, and Laura Valente of Nutley; Joseph Cremona of Woodland Park; Scott Guzzo and Laura Iacometta of Elmwood Park; Melissa Hathaway and Rick Hathaway of Denville; Dickson Lane of Orange; Anthony Micelli of Parsippany; Florence Pape of Hoboken; and Lauren Spooner of Lake Hiawatha.

No more than 20 tickets will be sold at the door, and they must be paid for only in cash or through PayPal; therefore, reservations are strongly recommended. Because weddings are even more fun when you sit with friends, groups should purchase tickets on Brown Paper Tickets in a single transaction.

The Franklin Steakhouse wedding venue is on the second floor, accessible by both stairs and elevator. Guests having specific dietary needs or special seating requests should contact drlauravalente64@gmail.com.

Parking is available on the street parking, and in a metered parking lot. Meters on Franklin Ave. are free after 6pm weeknights and on weekends, and the municipal lot serving the Steakhouse is metered 24 hours per day at a cost of 25 cents per half-hour (three hours payment recommended). .





