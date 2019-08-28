Nutley Little Theatre Presents SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Nutley Little Theatre debuts the first show of the all- volunteer organization's 85th season with the opening of Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon, on September 13th in a performance benefitting Buddies of NJ, Inc.

Directed by Ron Mulligan of Parsippany, the show features actors Alyssum D'Aoust of Bloomfield, William Harper of Roseland, Patrick McAndrew of Bayonne, Emily McSpadden of Bergenfield, Nicole Mercedes of Passaic, Florence Pape of Hoboken, and Christopher J. Perez of Cliffside Park in this comedy about four friends in their late 20s and their search for relationships in 21st century New York City.

Jordan Berman would love to be in love, but that's easier said than done. So until he meets Mr. Right, he wards off lonely nights with his trio of close girlfriends. But as singles' nights turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan discovers that the only thing harder than finding love is supporting the loved ones around you when they do.

Intended for mature audiences, this show's performances will run Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27 & 28 at 8 pm; Sept. 15, 22 & 28 at 2 pm.

Crew members include stage manager Chris Reynolds of Parsippany, lighting designer Alex Oleksij of Nutley, and sound designer Joe DeVico of Millington.

All performances are held at the theatre located at 47 Erie Place in the Erie Place Historic District of Nutley. You can buy NLT tickets online by visiting www.nutleylittletheatre.com, clicking on the link to Brown Paper Tickets and following the simple prompts, or calling Brown Paper Tickets at 800.838.3006. Tickets are $20 with matinee discounts for students and seniors.





