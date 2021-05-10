Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nimbus Dance Returns To NJPAC This November

The boundary-pushing, community-driven modern dance ensemble performs a special program as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival.

May. 10, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Nimbus Dance on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Nimbus Dance returns to NJPAC! The boundary-pushing, community-driven modern dance ensemble performs a special program as part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival-including the world premiere of Raucous Caucus Tango, a collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning tango virtuoso Pedro Giraudo.

This creative mash-up of bawdy storytelling, slapstick humor, and exquisite choreography pokes fun at our electoral process, set to the passionate, dramatic rhythms of Argentine tango.

Tickets to see Nimbus Dance go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


