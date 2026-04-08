Nicori Studios To Host Four-Day Cabaret Seminar This June

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NiCori Studios & Productions will present its NiCori Cabaret Seminar, a four-day performance intensive running June 25–28, 2026 at its Bloomfield, New Jersey location.

Designed for performers ages 18 and up, the seminar offers seven sessions focused on developing voice, storytelling, and stage presence within a cabaret format. Participants will explore key aspects of performance, including building a personal narrative, working with a music director, microphone technique, and audience engagement.

The program is led by founding artistic director Corinna Sowers Adler and executive director Nicholas Adler, alongside a roster of industry professionals including Frank Dain, Adam DeCarlo, Meg Flather, James Horan, Karen Mack, Marieann Meringolo, Shane Turner, Lisa Viggiano, and Darnell White.

The seminar combines hands-on training with collaborative rehearsal, culminating in a final showcase performance open to the public.

PROGRAM DETAILS

Participants may register for the full seven-session seminar, a four-session option, or individual sessions. Only those enrolled in all seven sessions are eligible to perform in the final showcase.

The seminar is designed for both beginner and advanced performers, offering a structured yet supportive environment for artists to refine their skills and develop authentic performance work.

SCHEDULE

June 25

Cabaret Lab — 6:00–9:00 p.m.

June 26

Finding Your Story — 6:00–9:00 p.m.

June 27

Rehearsing With Your MD — 12:00–2:00 p.m.

Cabaret Pro Panel: “The Art of Cabaret” — 3:00–5:00 p.m.

The Mechanics of the Mic — 6:00–8:00 p.m.

June 28

Applying What You Learned to Rehearsal — 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Final Showcase — 7:00–9:00 p.m. (open to the public; $20 cover)

REGISTRATION

Full Seminar (7 sessions): $773

Partial Seminar (4 sessions): $559.76

Single Sessions: $213.24

Registration and additional information are available at nicoristudios.com.

LOCATION

NiCori Studios & Productions

375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

NiCori Studios & Productions offers a range of training programs in voice, musical theatre, acting, songwriting, dance, and technical theatre, serving both emerging and experienced artists.