Newark Boys Chorus School To Perform Its Holiday Concert Program 'TIS THE SEASON, December 10

The Newark Boys Chorus School (NBCS) will present its holiday concert program, 'Tis the Season, on December 10th at 5:00pm at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street in Princeton. The program features joyous holiday favorites and works written specifically for the NBCS Concert Chorus.



The Newark Boys Chorus School is recognized as Newark's National Treasure. Excelling in academic education and musical excellence, the school leads the arts world, standing as one of America's most valued institutions. Currently the only urban, independent boys chorus school in the US, 50+ years of success has elevated the Newark Boys Chorus School to international renown.



The NBCS Concert Chorus returns to Nassau Presbyterian for this in-person performance celebrating the joy and excitement of the Christmas season. The concert is open to the public and will include a free-will offering. For more information, visit nassauchurch.org.