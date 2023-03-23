New Jersey Youth Symphony Returns To The Mills At Jersey Gardens For Its Annual PLAYATHON

The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) returns to The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey's largest outlet and value retail center, for its annual Playathon on Sunday, March 26.

Nearly 500 talented young musicians will entertain shoppers with pops favorites, including symphonic highlights from Harry Potter, The Lord of The Rings, and Star Wars. In addition to the festival orchestra performance in Center Court at 3:00 p.m., two additional stages will feature NJYS jazz, woodwind, and percussion performers beginning at 12:30 p.m.

As the youth orchestra program's largest fundraiser, Playathon helps provide financial assistance for students who would not otherwise be able to participate in NJYS, as well as ensures the continuation of programs that support excellence in music education for all. This year, 25% of donations to the Playathon made on March 26 will go to support Children's Specialized Hospital to give back to other children in need in the Garden State.

To learn more, make a donation, or view the Playathon livestream, visit playathon.givesmart.com.