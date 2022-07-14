The New Jersey Symphony presents New Scores: The Cone Institute Concert on July 23. The performance features works by the four Institute composers-Dai Wei, Jack Frerer, Baldwin Giang and Sophia Jani-plus a work by Institute Director Steven Mackey. David Robertson conducts.

The performance takes place on July 23 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton. All tickets are $8 and include a post-concert reception where the audience can meet the composers and enjoy a special Cone-inspired ice cream provided by The Bent Spoon.

The concert program features Dai's Saṃsāric Dance, Frerer's Steep, Giang's to remember is always forgetting, Jani's What do flowers do at night? and Mackey's Eating Greens.

The Symphony performance is the culmination of the Institute experience, which is designed to promote contemporary orchestral music by enhancing the careers of four emerging composers. From July 17-23, the four participating composers will hear their works in rehearsal, participate in one-on-one and group coaching sessions with Mackey and Robertson, and receive musical and practical feedback from Symphony musicians. Career-development opportunities with industry leaders will provide the composers with insight into how to get their music published and performed.

Tickets to New Scores: The Cone Institute Concert are available at njsymphony.org/scores or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).