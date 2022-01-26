New Jersey Symphony Presents Lunar New Year Celebration

The New Jersey Symphony presents its Lunar New Year Celebration concert on January 29 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Music Director Xian Zhang and Assistant Conductor Tong Chen conduct the concert, which will be recorded live for video broadcast. SinoVision and the Symphony will premiere the concert broadcast on February 5.

The performance takes place January 29 at 7:30 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The Edison Chinese School Lion Dance Team opens the concert with a special performance. The festive Symphony program kicks off with Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture and features traditional favorites Dance of the Yao People, "Jasmine Flower" and "Red Dragonfly" alongside Chopin's Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante; Alleluia from Mozart's Exsultate, jubilate; "Long Time Ago" from Copland's Old American Songs; Strauss Jr.'s Thunder and Lightning Polka and Hans Christian Lumbye's Champagne Galop.

The orchestra welcomes pianist and soprano Chelsea Guo to the stage and shares virtual performances by the Peking University Alumni Chorus and Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus.

The concert broadcast premieres on SinoVision and on the New Jersey Symphony's YouTube channel on February 5 at 7 pm. It will remain available on demand for free at njsymphony.org and on YouTube.

The Symphony also presents a virtual festival, with new performances by special guests premiering daily from January 24-28 and remaining available on demand. Featured videos include Guo performing "Jasmine Flower"; violist Hsin-Yun Huang, pianist Lucas Armory and dancer Shu-Chen Cuff performing "Molto vivo" from Ernest Bloch's Suite for Viola and Piano; pianist Min Kwon performing selections from her America/Beautiful commissioning project; the Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus performing Zhang Wen-Gang's "Our Land" and violinist Jisun Kim performing Pablo de Sarasate's Carmen Fantasy with Kwon. New Jersey Symphony Assistant Principal Cello Nayoung Baek hosts a special interview with Kim and Kwon.

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venue and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/LNY.