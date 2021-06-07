New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Announces Virtual Pride Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will present a weeklong virtual celebration of Pride Month, June 13-18. The celebration features works by LGBTQ+ composers, an interview with Laura Kaminsky about her chamber opera As One, a performance of Rent's "I'll Cover You" in collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse and a free Zoom event presented in partnership with SAGE, a national advocacy and services organization for LGBT elders.

Harmonica Sunbeam, renowned for her Hudson County non-profit Drag Queen Story Hour, hosts the celebration.

In a conversation on June 14, NJSO flutist and piccolo player Kathleen Nester talks with her friend and neighbor, composer Laura Kaminsky, about As One-Kaminsky's pathbreaking opera exploring a gender transition.

Performances by NJSO musicians include works by Tchaikovsky's Andante cantabile with Principal Flute Bart Feller, violinist James Tsao, violist David Blinn and cellist Sarah Seiver (June 15) and Jennifer Higdon's A Gentle Notion with Acting Principal Clarinet Pascal Archer and pianist Spencer Meyer (June 16).

A free Zoom event on June 17 at 7 pm features a conversation and insight into the NJSO's Pride celebrations with NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst, Edie Windsor SAGE Center Arts & Culture Program Coordinator Christian Appel and NJSO violist David Blinn, followed by musical performances featuring notable LGBTQ+ composers and artists. Patrons can register for the event in advance at njsymphony.org/pride.

A performance of "I'll Cover You" from Jonathan Larson's Rent, presented in collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse, closes the Pride celebration on June 18. Vocalists Kyle Taylor Parker and Jay Donnell perform alongside the NJSO Chamber Players featuring violinist Héctor Falcón, cellist Ted Ackerman, Assistant Principal Bass Alexander Bickard (on electric bass), clarinetist Pascal Archer and drummer James Musto.

NJSO family members reflect on what Pride means to them in the celebration's opening piece on June 13.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org/pride.

NJSO PRIDE CELEBRATION

HARMONICA SUNBEAM host

Sun, June 13, at 5 pm

NJSO Family Members

"What Pride Means to Me"

Mon, June 14, at 5 pm

Composer-in-Conversation

NJSO flutist and piccolo player Kathleen Nester talks with her friend and neighbor, composer Laura Kaminsky, about her pathbreaking opera exploring a gender transition, As One.

Tue, June 15, at 5 pm

NJSO Chamber Players Performance

TCHAIKOVSKY Andante cantabile

Bart Feller, flute

James Tsao, violin

David Blinn, viola

Sarah Seiver, cello

Wed, June 16, at 5 pm

NJSO Chamber Players Performance

JENNIFER HIGDON A Gentle Notion

Pascal Archer, clarinet

Spencer Meyer, piano

Thu, June 17, at 7 pm

NJSO Pride Celebration: A Conversation

Free Zoom Event

Join NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst, Edie Windsor SAGE Center Arts & Culture Program Coordinator Christian Appel and NJSO violist David Blinn for a lively conversation and insight into the NJSO's Pride celebrations, followed by musical performances featuring notable LGBTQ+ composers and artists. Register at njsymphony.org/pride.

Fri, June 18, at 5 pm

Collaboration with Paper Mill Playhouse

LARSON/arr. Robert Wagner "I'll Cover You" from Rent

Kyle Taylor Parker, vocalist

Jay Donnell, vocalist

Héctor Falcón, violin

Ted Ackerman, cello

Alexander Bickard, electric bass

Pascal Archer, clarinet

James Musto, drums