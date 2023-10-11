New Jersey Symphony Debuts Opera Short Film Starring Monét X Change of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE

The New Jersey Symphony hosts the premiere of a new opera short film, Opulent, starring Monét X Change, the first two-crown winner in the history of the hit television reality show “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

Directed by Dan Graziano, New Jersey Symphony's Digital Content Media Manager, the short film stars Monét X Change, a classically trained bass-baritone, performing three famous works for voice with the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players. Each aria is specifically chosen to represent Monét's journey to combine the arts of drag and opera.

In addition to the musical accompaniment, the pieces feature the artwork of Rafael Cuello, illustrating the journey many go through to find their true colors. Cuello wears multiple hats. He is the Creative Director and Principal Consultant of Out Agency, a powerhouse based in Newark, NJ and also co-founder of Artfront Galleries, which activates vacant spaces in Newark commercial districts with pop-up galleries, allowing artists to feature and sell their works.

The Opulent short film includes the arias “Vecchia zimara, senti” from Puccini's La Bohème, “O Isis und Osiris” from Mozart's The Magic Flute, and Schubert's Death and the Maiden.

Born in New York City, Monét X Change earned the Miss Congeniality Title during season 10 of “RuPaul's Drag Race” and was the first queen of color inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame after winning “All-Stars” Season Four. In addition, Monét has released numerous singles including “Beyoncé” and “Soak it Up,” both of which have more than one million streams on Spotify, and in 2019 released the EP Unapologetically.

The New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players are Adriana Rosin, violin; Bryan Hernandez-Luch, violin; David Blinn, viola; Ted Ackerman, cello; Lawrence DiBello, French horn; Michael Baker, trumpet; Wayne duMaine, trumpet; Brad Ward, trombone; and Derek Fenstermacher, tuba.

The Opulent short film premiere event is Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 6 pm at Newark Local Beer. The event is free with registration available online at Click Here. The event will include the director and other artists in the short film. Monét X Change will not be present at this event.

Opulent also premieres free on-demand through the New Jersey Symphony's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/NewJerseySymphony) that same evening at 8 pm.

This project was made possible by a Special Initiative grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.