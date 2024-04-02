New Jersey Premiere of KODACHROME Comes to Vivid Stage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present the New Jersey premiere of Kodachrome, a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye, written by Adam Szymkowicz, from April 18 through 28.

Kodachrome welcomes audiences to Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors' lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. Broadway World describes the play as: “Tender and poignant and awkward and funny all at the same time – you know, just like life.”

Directed by Betsy True (Montclair), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Jason Szamreta (Long Branch), and Harriett Trangucci (Summit). It also features guests Sarah Cuneo (Bloomfield) and J.F. Seary (NYC).

Adam Szymkowicz's plays have been produced throughout the U.S., and all over the world. His work has been presented or developed at such places as Portland Center Stage, MCC Theater, Ars Nova, South Coast Rep, Playwrights Horizons, LCT3, LAByrinth Theater Company, The Lark, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Primary Stages and The New Group, among others. Published plays include Deflowering Waldo, Pretty Theft, Food For Fish, Hearts Like Fists, Incendiary, Clown Bar, The Why Overhead, Adventures of Super Margaret, 7 Ways To Say I Love You, Rare Birds, Marian Or The True Tale of Robin Hood, Kodachrome, and many others. His plays are published by Dramatists Play Service, Concord/Samuel French, Playscripts, Broadway Play Publishing, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Stage Partners and Original Works Publishing, and are featured in numerous Smith and Kraus and Applause books. Szymkowicz received two grants from the CT Commission on Culture & Tourism, and has been commissioned by South Coast Rep, Rising Phoenix Rep, Texas State University, The NOLA Project, Single Carrot Theater, Majestic Rep, The Chance Theater and Flux Theater Ensemble. For more about Adam, visit https://www.adamszymkowicz.com.

Kodachrome will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from April 18 through 28. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, April 18, is a preview performance; all tickets are $28. Sunday, April 21, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $28. Talkbacks follow the April 21 and April 28 matinée performances. On Saturday, April 27, there will be a Friends and Family event before the performance, with a buffet dinner catered by the Village Trattoria (BYOB) starting at 6:30. The cost is an add-on to the show ticket of $20.

Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to our website. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Assisted listening devices are available at all performances. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.