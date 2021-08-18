New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Presents A Stellar Line-up Of Latin Entertainment This Fall

This fall New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents a stellar line-up of the biggest Latin superstars.

See Tito Nieves, Arturo O'Farrill, Eddie Palmieri (Sept. 25) Los Tigres Del Norte (Oct. 17) Gilberto Santa Rosa (Oct. 29) and Elizardi Castro (Nov. 27.)

To celebrate the comeback of live in person performances NJPAC has curated a variety of latin programming.



Reserve tickets now at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.





Salsa Meets Jazz

Starring Tito Nieves, Arturo O'Farrill Big Band and Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra



SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Salsa Meets Jazz Starring Tito Nieves, Arturo O'Farrill BIG BAND and EDDIE PALMIERI SALSA ORCHESTRA. Viva la Música! In the best tradition of the venerated "Jazz Meets Salsa," series, this all-star lineup features three of the greatest attractions in all of contemporary Afro-Latin music: hard-swinging virtuoso pianist Eddie Palmieri and his Salsa Orchestra, storied bandleader and keyboardist Arturo O'Farrill (son of jazz pioneer Chico O'Farrill and heir to a great musical legacy) and his tribute to Charlie Parker's Latin at 100, and Puerto Rico's celebrated son and salsa singer Tito Nieves.





LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

One of the most influential Latin music groups of all time, Los Tigres del Norte take their Sangre Mexicana Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC.) Los Tigres del Norte are undisputed legends of Mexico's lively norteño music genre, a high-energy ensemble of 21st-century troubadours recently classified by The New York Times as "Latin music's greatest statesmen." Los Tigres del Norte have reigned supreme as The Kings Of norteño for half a century. From cumbias to corridos, their songs are the soundtrack of the Mexican-American experience. They explore life, love and the struggle to survive-combining incredible musicianship with an outspoken social conscience.





FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

"El Caballero de la Salsa" returns to NJPAC! Gilberto Santa Rosa is a legendary sonero, six-time GRAMMY Award winner, and one of the most successful Latin music vocalists in the world. A standout performer since the age of ten, he became the first singer to perform tropical salsa at Carnegie Hall. With dozens of chart-topping albums, he continues to push the boundaries of salsa-always expanding and exploring new styles and sounds. Don't miss this special evening with the pioneering sonero himself.



Santa Rosa's countless accolades in the recording industry include an ASCAP Latin Heritage Award, and his most recent GRAMMY for Necesito Un Bolero in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. One of the most listened-to artists on the radio, Santa Rosa is revered by salsa and bolero fans around the globe for a long line of chart-topping hits like "Conciencia," "Que Alguien Me Diga," "Conteo Regresivo," and

"Vívír Sin Ella." The New York Times calls his live performances "spectacular," and credits Santa Rosa with pioneering a smooth fusion of "pop salsa, the soft, romantic salsa (and) the harder salsa of the dance clubs."





SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The Town Hall

123 W 43rd St,

New York, NY 10036



One of the most innovative comedians around, Elizardi Castro uses language and culture to create humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. He has written and performed eight one man shows including "Made in Puerto Rico"; and most recently, "Words Cannot Explain."



His critically acclaimed shows have been reviewed and recommended by numerous publications including the Chicago Sun-Times and the Orlando Sentinel. His shows have also been featured on ABC's The View; Telemundo's Emmy-winning morning show, Un Nuevo Dia; Fox's Good Day New York, WGN-TV, and the Univision network, among others. He recently won "Best Stand Up"; at the acclaimed United Solo Festival in NYC.



Elizardi's performances have been seen in colleges and universities throughout the country, including University of Connecticut, University of Central Florida and Northwestern University Law School. He has also performed for various organizations and corporations, including the GOYA Corp., G.E. and the U.S. Census.