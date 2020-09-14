New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents a Virtual At Home Live Stream With Suzanne Vega

The talk will take place Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 9:00 p.m..

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an at-home live-stream of Suzanne Vega's hit show (and now album) An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. Performed live at the Blue Note, the New York-themed setlist includes favorites like "Luka," "Tom's Diner," "Marlene on the Wall," "Ludlow," and Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side."

One of the foremost storytelling songwriters of her generation, Suzanne's "clear, unwavering voice" (Rolling Stone) has been described as "a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper" by The Washington Post. NPR Music notes that she "has been making vital, inventive music" throughout the course of her decades-long career.

Tickets to see Suzanne Vega in an exclusive virtual live stream from Blue Note on Wednesday, October 7th is available now for $20.00 per streaming pass by visiting https://bit.ly/3bXbGOv

Grammy Award-winning artist Suzanne Vega celebrates the release of her new, career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs and Stories and will perform a livestream event from New York's iconic Blue Note Jazz Club on October 7.

The full-band set will feature the album's New York-centric repertoire, honoring Vega's long musical relationship with her city.

At the Blue Note, Vega will be joined by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jason Hart. An Evening of New York Songs and Stories includes familiar songs like "Luka" and "Tom's Diner" alongside deep cuts from her catalog like "Frank and Ava" and "Ludlow Street." The mix of repertoire also features "New York Is My Destination" from Lover, Beloved: Songs from an Evening with Carson McCullers, Vega's one-woman play about the Southern gothic novelist Carson McCullers. An Evening of New York Songs and Stories was produced by Leonard, mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Kevin Killen and mastered by Grammy Award winner Bob Ludwig.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, her songs have become part of the contemporary music vernacular.

