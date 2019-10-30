New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents The Roots

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Roots with A Christian McBride Situation on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.



Led by Questlove and Black Thought, the legendary Roots crew has become one of the best-known and most respected hip hop acts in the business, winning four GRAMMY Awards, including Best R&B Album for Wake Up!, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for "Hang in There" (with John Legend), and Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance for "Shine." The Roots were named "one of the greatest live bands around" by Rolling Stone, and serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bassist, composer and educator Christian McBride, the Jazz Advisor for NJPAC, has performed with greats like Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner, Pat Metheny and Milt Jackson, among others, moving freely among the worlds of R&B, pop-rock, classical and hip hop. He is a six-time GRAMMY winner and Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival.

McBride is also the host and producer of The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian on SiriusXM and NPR's Jazz Night in America.



With A Christian McBride Situation, McBride and company explore the bassist's experimental side, playing an original musical mix McBride has described as "avant free-funk." Members of the group are: Christian McBride (bass), Patrice Rushen (keys), D.J. Logic (turntables), Jahi Sundance (turntables), Alyson Williams (vocals), and Ron Blake (saxes



Tickets are On-Sale Now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





