New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Richard Thompson

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Richard Thompson on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

"The finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix."-LA Times

English guitarist, singer and songwriter Richard Thompson was a pioneer of '60s British folk-rock as a member of the storied Fairport Convention. He's known worldwide for his masterful musicianship and darkly witty lyrics that range from coffee-bitter to hymnal-haunting.

Tickets to see Richard Thompson are On-Sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





