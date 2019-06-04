New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents MADE IN PUERTO RICO with Comedian Eli Castro

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Made in Puerto Rico with comedian Eli Castro on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.



In this acclaimed one-man performance, writer and comedian Eli Castro draws inspiration from both his Hispanic heritage and American culture as he explores what it means to be Puerto Rican and live in the United States.



A celebration of diversity and a bold commentary on Spanglish culture, Made in Puerto Rico takes a hysterical look at family, music and cultural identity. Through his captivating storytelling, Castro takes his audience on a rich and riotous journey through Puerto Rico, its beautiful people, and its treasured traditions.



In recent years, Eli Castro has become one of the most innovative artists on the stand-up circuit. His performances use language, culture and solid storytelling to create humor that appeals to audiences of all ages. Castro's work has been featured on ABC's The View, Telemundo's Emmy-winning Un Nuevo Dia, Fox's Good Day New York, and other top programs.

Tickets to see Eli Castro will be available on Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

http://www.njpac.org/





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories