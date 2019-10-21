New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Gregory Porter & Ledisi

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Gregory Porter & Ledisi on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.



Feel the love! Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter swings with the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet's truth of Bill Withers. Back at NJPAC after a remarkable 2018 performance, the GRAMMY Award-winning "singer in the Kangol hat" is joined by R&B sensation Ledisi.



Ledisi is a 12x Grammy-nominated Soul artist and over the past twenty years, she has earned a place in the pantheon of the best soul singers of her generation. You might remember Ledisi from her portrayal of American music icon Mahalia Jackson in the film Selma... or from her 2017 appearance right here on the NJPAC stage.



Tickets to see Gregory Porter & Ledisi are On-Sale Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





