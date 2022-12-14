Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Comedy Band: Wolves Of Glendale, April 14, 2023

Wolves of Glendale have something for everyone, unless you only enjoy the 2009 film Avatar and nothing else.

Dec. 14, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Comedy Band: Wolves Of Glendale, April 14, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Wolves of Glendale to Newark on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8PM.

Wolves of Glendale is a comedy band made up of Ethan Edenburg, Eric Jackowitz, and Tom McGovern. Founded in early 2022, the Wolves are a brand new group, but as individuals, they've performed on Conan, Just For Laughs, The Kennedy Center, and more. Combining impressive musicianship with comedic lyrics, Wolves of Glendale have something for everyone, unless you only enjoy the 2009 film Avatar and nothing else.

This comedy band isn't even a year old, but they've already gone viral on social media, played the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, and performed at the New York Comedy Festival. They've got the tightest yacht-rock sound you've ever heard, with absurdly silly original lyrics and a few song parodies.

Tickets to see Wolves of Glendale go on-sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



