New Jersey Performing Arts Center Launches Virtual Fall Arts Education Program

With the sudden shift away from in classroom learning and the primary focus on core curriculum areas, many schools' existing art and music programs have been put on hold or marginalized. With this in mind, NJPAC, a widely recognized leader in Arts Education and innovation, welcomes students from the entire state of New Jersey and from around the world to register for this year's affordable VIRTUAL world-class performing arts classes.

Arts Education Vice President, Jennifer Tsukayama explains, "During these uncertain times, students need an outlet where they can connect with other students, build new artistic communities and grow and create what is important to them through their art forms. It is a priority that we remove as many barriers to participation as reasonably possible. Our Saturday class offerings in jazz, acting, band and hip hop are taught with the care and talents of professionally recognized faculty and staff."

All students signing up for any Arts Education class are also invited for FREE class called, IN THE MIX, a virtual meetup where students can express themselves making new friends, find creative inspiration or engage in topics related to social change and current events in the world.

At NJPAC, students are the priority where they have an important role to play. Every student is invited to find their voice and share their story. For more information and registration visit: njpac.org/arts-education or call 973.941.8929.

