New Brunswick HEART Festival Celebrates the Arts and History of New Brunswick and Middlesex County

The inaugural New Brunswick HEART Festival takes place on Saturday, August 15.

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, and Above Art Studios present the inaugural New Brunswick HEART Festival on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 3pm-7pm; hosted by New Jersey Radio Hall of Famer Bert Baron and Co-Founder of CPRLive, Sharon Gordon.

This virtual event-which will stream live on YouTube-was created to celebrate the vibrant arts and history that New Brunswick and the County of Middlesex has to offer. To watch the New Brunswick HEART Festival on August 15, go to tinyurl.com/NBHEARTFestival.

The online festivities will include music, dance, and spoken word performances; a behind-the-scenes look inside the local theater and visual arts scene; a close-up of Middlesex County's history; interviews with artists and arts and community leaders; a craft-making session; yoga; and more!

"We are so proud and honored to bring together so many amazing arts and community partners for the first ever New Brunswick HEART festival," said festival organizers, Tracey O'Reggio-Clark from New Brunswick Cultural Center and the Arts Institute of Middlesex Country; Kelly Blithe from State Theatre New Jersey; and Dontae Muse from Above Art Studios. "As many arts institutions are struggling during this global pandemic, it is more important than ever to showcase the arts and the profound impact that they have on our lives and our community," said O'Reggio-Clark, Blithe, and Muse.

Performers for the New Brunswick Heart Festival include 123 Andrés, the Latin Grammy-winning duo of Christina and Andrés, presented by the State Theatre; New Brunswick band, Sonido Latino, led by Manuel Castaneda, Director-Community Health from New Brunswick Tomorrow /Live Well Vivir Bien; jazz group Jerry Weldon Quartet, presented by New Brunswick Jazz Project; Silent Knight, local emcee from the Band Called Fuse; spoken word poet Justan Mitchell; classical singer Elise Brancheau; tap dancer Omar Edwards from Crossroad Theatre Company's FLY; Grammy-winner emcee DRKBXT; and the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra.

On the same day as the festival, New Brunswick HEART Festival community partner MCFOODs (The Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services) will be holding a food drive at the East Brunswick Mall from 11am-5pm. MCFOODS is looking for nonperishable foods and necessities to distribute to a network of over 120 partner organizations throughout Middlesex County. Items can be dropped off at the East Brunswick Mall at 755 NJ-18. Once you arrive, follow the signage for directions. Monetary donations can also be sent to www.FeedingMiddlesexCounty.org

"The New Brunswick HEART festival is a clear representation of the necessary relationship between community, arts, and education; where combined the views of the artist are shared in a variety of ways with the world," said Sean Hewitt, Director of Youth Leadership Programs. "The views are used to inspire community to action, reflection, and healing. The collaboration between organizations is a model for future projects where the diverse perspectives and services show the strength that is expressed through unity. Thank you to all the partners and coordinators for sharing your gifts with the community, especially at this time," said Hewitt.

Other events and activities include a behind-the-scenes look at NBPAC member company George Street Playhouse and an interview with Managing Director Kelly Ryman; a yoga session with Carla Haynes from Garden of Healing; an intro to ballet class led by American Repertory Ballet; a virtual tour of Above Art Studios by Co-Founder Dontae Muse; a butterfly craft-making session with Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University; and poems on social justice, written and performed by New Brunswick Public School students, hosted by the Civic League of Greater New Brunswick. The festival also includes an in-depth look at East Jersey Old Town featuring an interview with Middlesex County, Division Head-Historic Sites and History Services Mark Nonesteid; a virtual tour of New Brunswick murals, put together by the New Brunswick Community Arts Council; and more!

For more information on the New Brunswick HEART Festival visit www.NewBrunswickArts.org or call 908-917-2862.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You