New Brunswick Cultural Center/Arts New Brunswick Presents The 11th HUB CITY SOUNDS Fall 2021

New Brunswick Cultural Center/Arts New Brunswick presents the 11th annual Hub City Sounds series, taking place this summer to fall from August 7 through October 31, 2021. This FREE, family-friendly series is a performing, visual, and culinary arts festival with events for all ages and tastes. This year's festival is both virtual and in-person.



Hub City Sounds events include the Indo-American Festival on August 7th, the New Brunswick HEART Festival on August 14th, the 6th Annual Carifest on August 21st, the 10th Annual Central Jersey Jazz Festival on September 11th, Arts New Brunswick Festival and MCFOODS Food Drive on September 18th, and the Corazon Latino/Dia De Muertos/Halloween Celebration on October 31st. Admission is FREE of charge for all Hub City Sounds events.



"The arts scene in New Brunswick is back and we are thrilled to announce the return of Hub City Sounds which will provide entertainment both in-person and virtually," said Tracey O'Reggio Clark, Interim Executive Director of the New Brunswick Cultural Center. "This year's hybrid model allows for our guests to choose their arts viewing experience. They can join us live and in-person or they can sit back, relax, and enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their own home."



The Hub City Sounds series includes a variety of activities and events for all ages including music and dance performances, artist interviews, food tutorials, spoken word performances, craft making, behind-the-scenes videos of the New Brunswick theater scene, and more!



The festival includes collaborations with the city of New Brunswick, County of Middlesex, New Brunswick Development Corporation, New Brunswick City Center, New Brunswick Free Public Library, New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Rutgers Department of Government Affairs, Elijah's Promise, coLAB Arts, New Brunswick Department of Recreation, Esparanza Neighborhood Coalition, Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Civic League of Greater New Brunswick, Youth Advocacy Program, AMARDV, Robert Wood Baranabas Health, New Brunswick Tomorrow, LiveWell/Vivir Bien, New Brunswick Area NAACP, Metuchen - Edison Area NAACP, Perth Amboy Area NAACP, American Hungarian Foundation, Rutgers Collaborative, Middlesex College New Brunswick Center, New Brunswick Jazz Project, TEMPO Networks, United Caribbean American Network, TSO Productions, TV Asia, Metuchen Arts Council, Highland Park Arts Commission, Nivrana Dance Academy, Hub City Jazz Festival, Indo-American Festival, Inc., New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), Arts Institute of Middlesex County, State Theatre New Jersey, George Street Playhouse, Crossroads Theatre Company, American Repertory Ballet, Rutgers, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Zimmerli Art Museum, and the Stress Factory Comedy Club.