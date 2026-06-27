NOTES FROM UNDERGROUND To Make U.S. Premiere To Sold Out Audiences

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Award-winning Turkish actor Nadir Sarıbacak returns to the stage after a decade with the U.S. premiere of Notes from Underground, a new solo adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's literary masterpiece. Produced by Studio Garage and directed by Celal Mordeniz, the production opens at Mile Square Theatre in Hoboken, New Jersey, where all three scheduled performances have already sold out.

Performed entirely by Sarıbacak, the production transforms Dostoevsky's iconic novel into a powerful work of storytelling theatre, with a single actor embodying the novel's complex world and its unforgettable narrator.

Dostoevsky's Notes from Underground has left a lasting impression on generations of readers. Through the reflections of the "Underground Man," the novel explores human desire, loneliness, pride, and the contradictions of modern existence. By choosing an unnamed first-person narrator, Dostoevsky invites readers not only to witness the character's psychological descent but also to confront their own inner conflicts.

This original adaptation embraces the intimacy of narrative theatre, bringing the Underground Man's emotional and philosophical journey directly to the audience. Through language, performance, and minimal staging, the production seeks to illuminate the fragile moments when a man trapped in darkness reaches toward light, clarity, and human connection.

The performance marks Sarıbacak's long-awaited return to live theatre after ten years. Internationally recognized for his work in film, he has received numerous Best Actor awards at festivals around the world. He appeared in Winter Sleep, directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, and earned widespread acclaim for his performances in Uzak İhtimal (Wrong Rosary) and Ivy, receiving multiple Best Actor honors, including the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival Award.

Most recently, Sarıbacak expanded his career into the United States with Gazelle, a feature film that he co-wrote and stars in. The film received the Audience Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival and the Industry Choice Award at Dances With Films New York. Through Studio Garage, Sarıbacak continues to develop new theatre and film projects while bringing his acclaimed stage performance of Notes from Underground to American audiences for the first time.

Performances take place June 27,28 and July 3 - all of which are sold out at the Mile Square Theatre.

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