NOT IT! to Conclude Centenary Stage Company’s Women Playwrights Series

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Centenary Stage Company will conclude its Women Playwrights Series with a staged reading of NOT IT! by Kathleen Coudle-King on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m.

The performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

Set in rural North Dakota, NOT IT! follows three sisters who reunite after the death of their last parent to sort through belongings during a garage sale. As tensions rise over inheritance and care, the siblings must confront a difficult decision about responsibility for their developmentally disabled younger sister, exploring themes of family, duty, and identity.

Coudle-King, originally from West New York, New Jersey, is a playwright and educator with more than 50 plays produced nationwide. A graduate of New York University Tisch School of the Arts, she also holds a master’s degree from the University of North Dakota and currently serves as Managing Artistic Director of Empire Theatre Company. Her work often focuses on social issues, including mental health, domestic violence, and disability.

The Women Playwrights Series, a program of Centenary Stage Company since 1992, has supported the development of more than 80 playwrights and contributed to over 20 world premieres.

TICKETS

Admission is free, with donations accepted. Advance reservations are encouraged and require a $5 donation to secure a seat. Reservations can be made online or by calling (908) 979-0900.