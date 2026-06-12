NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL to Bring Janelle Monae, Primus & More to Asbury Park

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The North to Shore Festival returns this month with a lineup of concerts, comedy performances, community events and cultural programming taking place across Asbury Park, Newark and Freehold.

Running through June 28, the statewide festival will feature performances from musicians, comedians and speakers at venues including the Stone Pony, House of Independents, Wonder Bar and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), alongside hundreds of free public events.

Among the festival's headlining music events are performances by Janelle Monáe, Joe Bonamassa, Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, New Found Glory, Sublime, The Head and the Heart, Brian Fallon and Kurt Vile & the Violators.

The comedy lineup includes appearances by Zarna Garg, Gary Gulman, Marc Maron, David Cross, Jessica Kirson, Iliza Schlesinger, Jordan Jensen, René Vaca, Eric D'Alessandro and Earthquake.

Additional programming includes community conversations and public events, including a Food Insecurity Panel Discussion at NJPAC in Newark.

Festival Highlights

June 17

Janelle Monáe – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Lila Iké – House of Independents, Asbury Park

Bad Cop Bad Cop – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park

Luke Combs UK (tribute show) – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

June 18

Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue – House of Independents, Asbury Park

René Vaca – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Surfing for Daisy – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

Eric D'Alessandro – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

Eddie 9V – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park

June 19

Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T's – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park

Sublime, The Movement, Pepper and Codefendants – ParkStage, Freehold

George Lamond – House of Independents, Asbury Park

Chris Pinnella – Arthur Pryor Bandshell, Asbury Park

October London and Eric Benét – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

The Weeklings & Friends – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park

June 20

Dark Star Orchestra – ParkStage, Freehold

Zarna Garg – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Gary Gulman – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

Bernie Williams & His Band of Friends – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

Mihali – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park

June 21

Earthquake – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Marc Maron – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

Kurt Vile & the Violators and The Sadies – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

Black Uhuru – House of Independents, Asbury Park

June 25

Jimmy Eat World – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park

Jesse & Joy – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Felix Hernandez's Rhythm Revue Dance Party – NJPAC, Newark

David Cross – House of Independents, Asbury Park

June 26

The Head and the Heart – ParkStage, Freehold

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Jessica Kirson – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

Streetlight Manifesto – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park

June 27

The Bouncing Souls, Less Than Jake, Bane and The Lawrence Arms – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park

Iliza Schlesinger – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Lucas Zelnick – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

June 28

Joe Bonamassa – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark

Jordan Jensen – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark

The Church – Stone Pony, Asbury Park

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