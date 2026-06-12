NORTH TO SHORE FESTIVAL to Bring Janelle Monae, Primus & More to Asbury Park
The festival will bring performances by Janelle Monáe, Joe Bonamassa, Marc Maron, Alison Krauss, Jimmy Eat World and more to Asbury Park, Newark and Freehold.
The North to Shore Festival returns this month with a lineup of concerts, comedy performances, community events and cultural programming taking place across Asbury Park, Newark and Freehold.
Running through June 28, the statewide festival will feature performances from musicians, comedians and speakers at venues including the Stone Pony, House of Independents, Wonder Bar and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), alongside hundreds of free public events.
Among the festival's headlining music events are performances by Janelle Monáe, Joe Bonamassa, Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, Jimmy Eat World, Yellowcard, New Found Glory, Sublime, The Head and the Heart, Brian Fallon and Kurt Vile & the Violators.
The comedy lineup includes appearances by Zarna Garg, Gary Gulman, Marc Maron, David Cross, Jessica Kirson, Iliza Schlesinger, Jordan Jensen, René Vaca, Eric D'Alessandro and Earthquake.
Additional programming includes community conversations and public events, including a Food Insecurity Panel Discussion at NJPAC in Newark.
Festival Highlights
June 17
- Janelle Monáe – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Lila Iké – House of Independents, Asbury Park
- Bad Cop Bad Cop – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park
- Luke Combs UK (tribute show) – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
June 18
- Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue – House of Independents, Asbury Park
- René Vaca – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Surfing for Daisy – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
- Eric D'Alessandro – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
- Eddie 9V – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park
June 19
- Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T's – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park
- Sublime, The Movement, Pepper and Codefendants – ParkStage, Freehold
- George Lamond – House of Independents, Asbury Park
- Chris Pinnella – Arthur Pryor Bandshell, Asbury Park
- October London and Eric Benét – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- The Weeklings & Friends – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park
June 20
- Dark Star Orchestra – ParkStage, Freehold
- Zarna Garg – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Gary Gulman – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
- Bernie Williams & His Band of Friends – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
- Mihali – Wonder Bar, Asbury Park
June 21
- Earthquake – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Marc Maron – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
- Kurt Vile & the Violators and The Sadies – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
- Black Uhuru – House of Independents, Asbury Park
June 25
- Jimmy Eat World – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park
- Jesse & Joy – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Felix Hernandez's Rhythm Revue Dance Party – NJPAC, Newark
- David Cross – House of Independents, Asbury Park
June 26
- The Head and the Heart – ParkStage, Freehold
- Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Jessica Kirson – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
- Streetlight Manifesto – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park
June 27
- The Bouncing Souls, Less Than Jake, Bane and The Lawrence Arms – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park
- Iliza Schlesinger – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Lucas Zelnick – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
June 28
- Joe Bonamassa – Prudential Hall at NJPAC, Newark
- Jordan Jensen – Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark
- The Church – Stone Pony, Asbury Park
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