NJSO To Postpone March Concerts Due To Regional COVID-19 Outbreak

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will postpone its concerts through March 29 due to the escalation of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak in New Jersey and the tri-state region. Plans to reschedule these concerts, if possible, will be announced at a later date. The Orchestra will also suspend its education and community engagement activities through at least March 29.

NJSO President & CEO Gabriel van Aalst says: "The health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and communities are our highest priority. It is crucial that we do our part to protect our communities and to help slow the spread of this virus in our region. This is especially important to the NJSO because many of the patrons and communities we serve statewide fall into the categories of those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

"NJSO concerts and activities will resume once we are confident that it is safe to hold public events. We will follow updates and guidance provided by the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health to make the most informed decision possible."

The affected concerts include performances of Beethoven's complete piano concertos (March 19-22) and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony (March 26-29).

Patrons who have tickets for these performances will have multiple ticket options from which to choose. The NJSO will offer free exchange opportunities; details are available at njsymphony.org/coronavirus.

The NJSO offices will be closed starting March 11 at 6 pm, with an anticipated reopening on March 30. Staff, including Patron Services representatives, will work remotely. Patrons with questions for Patron Services can reach a team member by email at tickets@njsymphony.org or leave a phone message at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Families with questions about education and community engagement activities can email education@njsymphony.org or call 973.735.1733.

The latest updates to the NJSO's coronavirus response plan and frequently asked questions are available at njsymphony.org/coronavirus.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You