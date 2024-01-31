NJPAC To Continue Free Monthly Jazz Vespers Concert Series February-June 2024

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and the Bethany Baptist Church Jazz Vespers will continue their free monthly jazz concert series February–June 2024.

See programming below!

Sat 2.03 @ 6:00 p.m.: Bethany Vespers Series: Bill Charlap Trio

Bill Charlap – piano

Noriko Uesa – bass

Dennis Mackrel – drums

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, February’s Bethany Vesper Concert Series features New Jersey-based pianist Bill Charlap. A gifted interpreter of jazz standards and the American Songbook, he won a GRAMMY for his collaboration with Tony Bennett, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern. He’s currently Director of Jazz Studies at William Paterson University, and a familiar face within the NJPAC jazz community.

Sat 3.02 @ 6:00 p.m. Sullivan Fortner

Sullivan Fortner – piano

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, March’s Bethany Vesper Concert Series featuresGRAMMY Award-winning pianist Sullivan Fortner. Based in New York, Fortner has earned recognition in multiple DownBeat Critics Poll categories, winning first place in Rising Star Piano and Rising Star Jazz Artist. According to The New York Times, “his fundamentals as a player could hardly be stronger, and his instincts as a composer and bandleader are almost startlingly mature.”

Sat 4.06 @ 6:00 p.m. Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet

Camille Thurman – tenor saxophone + vocals

Darrell Green – drums

TBA – band

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, April’s Bethany Vesper Concert Series features tenor saxophone player and jazz vocalist Camille Thurman. Her rich sax sound has been compared to Joe Henderson and Dexter Gordon, while her soulful vocals are reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald and Betty Carter. She was a finalist in NJPAC’s esteemed Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition, and The New York Times raves: “You’re hard pressed to find rising talents more exciting than Camille Thurman.” She’ll be joined by the Darrell Green Quartet.

Sat 5.04 @ 6:00 p.m. Tyreek McDole Quintet

Tyreek McDole – vocals

TBA – tenor saxophone

TBA – bass

TBA – piano

TBA – drums

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, May’s Bethany Vesper Concert Series featuresvocalist Tyreek McDole. Winner of the most recent Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, this concert marks Tyreek’s first performance in Newark since he won the contest on the NJPAC stage in November 2023. Based in Harlem, Tyreek has been making waves and enchanting audiences with his remarkable talent, characterized by a velvety tone and polished delivery. With a string of prestigious awards to his name, Tyreek shines as a rising star in the music world.

Sat 6.01 @ 6:00 p.m. Matthew Whitaker

Matthew Whitaker – piano

Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, June’s Bethany Vesper Concert Series featureskeyboardist, organist and bandleader Matthew Whitaker. “A blind jazz piano prodigy is taking the world by storm,” People magazine says about the rising star. At 22, Matthew has already dazzled crowds at The Apollo, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and jazz fests including Monterey and Newport. Among his many fans are Regina Carter and Jon Batiste, both of whom appeared on his buzzworthy debut album, Connections. WGBO raves: “To see and hear him play is to know that divine talent exists.”

