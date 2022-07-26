NJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II Men, November 26

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. See Boyz II Men perform their most-loved hits, including "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," and "On Bended Knee" with the Orchestra. Tickets, priced from $60.50 to $120.50, are on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 am.



Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history, penning and performing some of the most celebrated classics of the past three decades. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group's four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: they have also earned nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



The trio is the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding sixty-four million albums sold. And the reason is abundantly clear: Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalog of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. And for Boyz II Men, the hits keep coming-the group continues to craft new albums and bring their legendary act to stages worldwide. For information, visit www.BoyzIIMen.com.



Tickets to see Boyz II Men go on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 am and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.