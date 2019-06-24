New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Comedian, Vic DiBitetto on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Enjoy a riotous evening of breathless stand-up comedy with a distinctly Italian flavor whenVic DiBitetto - aka "The Italian Hurricane" - returns to NJPAC!



On television, the big screen, and comedy stages across the country, America's Funniest People grand prize winner Vic DiBitetto mixes honesty, humanity and frenetic high-energy to create nonstop laughter. Once described as a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, DiBitetto first gained national attention when he earned over 500 million YouTube views for his now-famous Bread and Milk routine. From there, he created a variety of viral video characters, including Tony Gaga, That Guy, Frankie Pentangelli, Fool by the Pool, and Ticked Off Vic.



More recently, DiBitetto was featured opposite Kevin James in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and appeared on VH1's popular Stand-Up Spotlight. He is currently a regular guest on the nationally syndicated television show Right This Minute, and is the host of Vic's Picks, a digital program created for Hearst Entertainment.



Tickets to see Vic DiBitetto will go On-Sale on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





