NJPAC Announces Celebrations for Jazz Appreciation Month

NJPAC has announced their schedule for Jazz Appreciation Month!

Check out the schedule below!

Sat 4.02 @ 6:00 p.m.: Bethany Vespers Series: Samara Joy



Co-presented by Bethany Baptist Church and NJPAC, this month's Bethany Vesper Concert Series features a performance by jazz vocalist Samara Joy. With a voice and style mature beyond her 22 years, this is a rising star you won't want to miss. Samara won the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition at NJPAC and released her self-titled debut album just last year. Samara is fresh off winning Best New Artist 2022 by Jazz Times Magazine. "Samara Joy has a voice that seems to have a gravitational pull keeping the planets in orbit." - WGBO Radio This concert will be held at Bethany Baptist Church located at 117 W. Market Street, Newark. Tickets: Free.







Diana Krall (vocals, piano)

Band (TBA)

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning jazz pianist and world-renowned singer Diana Krall returns to NJPAC.

The only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, Krall has garnered five GRAMMY Awards, eight Juno Awards and has earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Her unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. Her most recent release, This Dream Of You (Verve Records), has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. As The New York Times recently noted, she possesses "a voice at once cool and sultry, wielded with a rhythmic sophistication." Tickets: $49 and Up.

Sat 4.30 @ 5:00 p.m. International Day of Jazz Celebration

An annual free, day-long event co-produced by NJPAC and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert is part of the worldwide celebration of jazz. Performances by students participating in NJPAC's jazz poetry program, City Verses, NJPAC's Jazz for Teens ensemble as well as Jazz House Kids Big Band in addition to special guests. This event will occur in The Chase Room at NJPAC. Tickets: Free. Reservations are required.

For more information visit: https://www.njpac.org/