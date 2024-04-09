NJCU Galleries Will Host 2024 BFA Exhibition “Modulations”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey City University (NJCU)’s annual BFA exhibition — an eclectic showcase of the culmination of the work of its 23 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates in the Class of 2024 — will open in NJCU’s two on-campus art galleries on April 20 for a limited run through May 10, 2024. The exhibition, entitled “Modulations”, is presented by the NJCU Galleries, and will include an opening reception and three Friday artist talks.

“Modulations” celebrates the diverse talents of 23 emerging artists and will offer a diverse collection of artworks featuring ceramics, illustration, graphic design, painting, and photography. The exhibition explores the dynamic interplay of form, color, and narrative.

The two-gallery exhibition will open on Saturday, April 20 with a public reception from 3 to 7 p.m. Artists will give talks on Fridays April 26, May 3, May 10 from 3-5 p.m. The closing reception will follow the talk on May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration for all events will be available on the gallery website at njcu.edu/gallery.

The art exhibits will be held at the Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery, located at Hepburn Hall Room 323, at 2039 Kennedy Blvd. and the Visual Arts Building Gallery, located at 100 Culver Avenue on campus. Gallery hours for both are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., and by appointment, by emailing gallery@njcu.edu.

Each artist brings a unique perspective, offering a captivating journey through the realms of imagination, emotion, and technique. Beyond its title, “Modulations” serves as a thematic anchor for the diverse works on display, symbolizing the fluidity and adaptability inherent in artistic expression. Just as musical modulations shift tones and rhythms to evoke different moods and atmospheres, the artists in this show navigate various mediums and styles to convey their individual narratives and perspectives.

Participating artists are Angie Giselle Cardona, Octavia Maria Davila, Tracel Monique Dickerson, Carlos Francisco Jimenez, Daniel Tyler Lau, Adis D Morel Rodriguez Jr, Weiling Pan, Kyle Pangilinan, Deisy Ulloa, Ana Laura Vasquez-Machuca, Fern Brown, Emily Diaz, Umar Farooq, Breanna Felix, Aurora Ferreira, Sophie Gagliardi, Donte Jones, Andy Liu, Kevin Persaud, Killian Tejada, Tatiana Timones, Mildred Roman, and Walter Orellana.

For further information, please contact Midori Yoshimoto, Gallery Director, at myoshimoto@njcu.edu or 201-200-2197, or visit the gallery website at www.njcu.edu/gallery.