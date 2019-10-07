NJ Rep to Premiere LILY

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is proud to present the world premiere of Lily by Christopher Daftsios from October 24-November 24, 2019. Directed by Sarah Norris, the play stars Christopher Daftsios, Joy Donze, Tait Ruppert, and Adam von Pier.

Desperate to stay relevant and desired, aging country superstar Toby Crenshaw is ready for his usual post-performance "meet and greet" with a line of eager, young groupies. His right hand man, Tommy, careful to make sure all the girls lined up are over 18, leads an aspiring, young singer into Toby's backstage man cave, and nothing is ever the same again.

Adult themes, no one under 18 admitted.

Lily runs October 24 - November 24, 2019. Previews are Thursday and Friday, October 24 and 25 at 8:00 PM, and Saturday, October 26 at 3:00 PM. A special talk-back with the playwright and director will be held after the first preview, Thursday, October 24. Opening night with reception is Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 PM. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $50 (opening night with reception, $60; premium seating + $5). Tickets are subject to a service charge. Annual subscriptions are $225 per person. 3-show Flex Passes, redeemable on Thursday and Friday nights, are $99 per person. For tickets or additional information call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

NJ Rep's Main Stage Series of six new plays is supported by The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Stone Foundation of New Jersey, the Darien Family Fund, the National New Play Network, the Investors Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.





