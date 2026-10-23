NAI-NI CHEN DANCE COMPANY to Honor Choreographer at Fifth Anniversary Tribute

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Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, one of the nation’s leading contemporary dance ensembles, founded by Chinese-American choreographer Nai-Ni Chen and now led by Artistic Director Greta Campo and Executive Director Andy Chiang, announces a fifth anniversary tribute to the life of Nai-Ni Chen, set for Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 4PM at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302. General admission tickets are $100, with $30 tickets available for artists and collaborators.

Join the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and Jersey City Theater Center for a special celebration honoring the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of visionary choreographer Nai-Ni Chen (1959–2021). This commemorative event features live performances of her iconic works Incense, Shadow Force, and Raindrops, a screening of the PBS documentary Unity: Choreographer Nai-Ni Chen Remembered, and heartfelt remembrances from dancers, collaborators, and friends. The afternoon will also celebrate her deep connections to Jersey City, her groundbreaking contributions to Asian American contemporary dance, and her commitment to inclusive arts education.

The celebration will pay special tribute to Nai-Ni's connections with Jersey City, including her work with New Jersey City University, Jersey City Theater Center and her commitment to bringing dance to students with disabilities at the A. Harry Moore School. These relationships exemplified her belief that dance is a universal language capable of connecting people across cultures, generations, and abilities.

“The first time I saw Nai-Ni working with her dancers in rehearsal at NJCU, I became so emotional that tears simply fell from my eyes,” said Olga Levina, Exec Director of JCTC. “I couldn’t explain why, but I knew I was witnessing a great artist at work, creating something truly special. Work that comes from such a deep place endures because it is rooted in love for life, humanity, and all diverse people.”

Born in Taiwan, Nai-Ni Chen founded her dance company in 1988 and became a pioneering voice in Asian American contemporary dance. Through her unique movement language, blending the elegance of Chinese dance traditions with the freedom and dynamism of American modern dance, she created a body of work that expressed the beauty, complexity, and resilience of the immigrant experience.

Nai-Ni Chen's artistic legacy extended far beyond the concert stage. A passionate educator and advocate for the transformative power of dance, she served as an adjunct professor at New Jersey City University (NJCU), where she helped establish a Bachelor of Arts program in Dance in collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City.

In 2015, while teaching at NJCU as an adjunct professor, Nai-Ni initiated a groundbreaking dance education program at the A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City, bringing creative movement and artistic expression to students with multiple disabilities. Through this initiative, she demonstrated her deeply held belief that dance belongs to everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities. The program became an important part of her legacy and continues to inspire the Company's commitment to inclusive arts education.

Nai-Ni also developed meaningful artistic relationships within the Jersey City community, including her collaboration with Jersey City Theater Center. These connections reflect her dedication to nurturing creativity, supporting emerging artists, and making dance an essential part of community life.

The fifth anniversary celebration, co-produced by the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company and Jersey City Theater Center, will honor these achievements alongside her extraordinary contributions as a choreographer, performer, mentor, and friend.

This commemorative gathering will feature:

Live performances of Nai-Ni Chen's iconic works: Incense, Shadow Force, and Raindrops—three distinctive works that reveal the depth, originality, and expressive power of her choreography.

A special screening of Unity: Choreographer Nai-Ni Chen Remembered: A moving documentary produced for NJ PBS's State of the Arts, directed and produced by Eric Schultz, tracing Nai-Ni's extraordinary artistic journey and the legacy she left behind.

Personal stories and remembrances: Dancers, artistic collaborators, students, and friends will share memories of Nai-Ni as an artist, mentor, teacher, and friend, offering intimate glimpses into the remarkable woman behind the choreography.

More than a memorial, this afternoon is a celebration of the creative spirit that Nai-Ni Chen shared so generously with the world. Her work continues to inspire new generations of dancers and audiences, carrying forward her lifelong belief in the power of art to connect people across differences.

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