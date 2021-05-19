Music Mountain Theatre Will Debut THE FANTASTICKS

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 Spring Season with The Fantasticks premiering May 21st. The show will run for nine performances ending on June 6th. The Theatre will continue at 50% indoor capacity while also offering the option to stream at home. For the safety of patrons, The Theatre block will block off seats to allow for social distancing between groups.

Directed by Eddie Honan, The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy (Tristan Takacs), a girl (Lucinda Fisher), and their two fathers (David McCloughan Jr. & Jonathan Wierzbicki) who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo (Erik Snyder), asks the audience to use their imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow." Also appearing in The Fantasticks are MMT favorites Tyler Brennan, Roger Madding, and Morgan Tarrant.

Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to their mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on our safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.