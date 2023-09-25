Middletown Arts Center Presents REPURCHASED Book-Reading And Q&A Produced By Dunbar Repertory Co., October 8

Dunbar Repertory Company presents the acclaimed Sweet Potato Pie Reading Series featuring author Rhonda Williams and her novel, Repurchased. This special book-reading and Q&A session directed by Mark Antonio Henderson takes place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at the Middletown Arts Center. A book-signing period follows the presentation and copies of Repurchased will be available for purchase.

Admission is $9 at the door. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends. For more information, visit ww.middletownarts.org or call 732.706.4100.

Repurchased is the story of an American woman's sacrifice to save her family in a foreign land by surrendering to an unforeseen but very real power that manifested itself in her daily life and protected her from a family's ultimate betrayal.

With a career that spans over 20 years in broadcast news and entertainment, advertising and higher education abroad, Williams began her career path as a researcher for the news library at ABC, before landing her first assignment desk job as a logistics coordinator for the 6 PM Nightly News with Peter Jennings. After getting married and relocating to Washington, DC, Williams became a logistics manager on the CNN assignment desk and, for a short period, freelanced with Fox's America's Most Wanted as an associate producer. She later became involved in advertising, working for DDB Advertising and SpikeDDB in New York, NY, as a project manager, working alongside talented, creative and account teams that developed the brand image for clients like United Technologies and Breyer's Ice Cream.

“One of my greatest passions, aside for the love I have for my sons, has been sharing my experiences of living abroad with others. I like offering enlightenment and clarity to questions that I might not have had the answers to otherwise. My intention for this book has been to give a legitimate basis for those reading it to feel empowered as they pull something from my experience that strengthens their own. In closing, long story short, my book is not about holding you to something but about helping to set you free.”

Known to residents of Central New Jersey as “Monmouth County's African American Theater Company”, Dunbar Repertory Company is committed to its mission of perpetuating an appreciation of cultural diversity and celebrating African American culture through LIVE literary readings, main stage theatrical productions, education programs and services.

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit Click Here for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.