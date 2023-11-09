Middlesex County Plays-in-the-Park to Present ANY DREAM WILL DO- An Evening Of Andrew Lloyd Webber

On Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, come to Plays-in-the-Park as they present an exciting new production, Any Dream Will Do, a musical revue and tribute to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, at the intimate, indoor stage at Plays-in-the-Park.

Any Dream Will Do – an Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber tells the story of the illustrious career of the composer, starting with his very first show, The Likes of Us, and moving up to his most recent Broadway run of Bad Cinderella – stopping along the way at some of his most famous shows like Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Starlight Express, School of Rock and more.

Tickets for Any Dream Will Do are $8 and can be purchased over the phone by calling 732-548-2884, or in-person at the theatre Monday-Friday between 9 am – 1 pm with a credit card or check made out to “Middlesex County Treasurer.” Cash is not accepted.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, December 10, at 2 pm

WHERE: Stephen J. Capestro Theater

1 Pine Drive | Edison, NJ 08837

WHO:

This December, Plays-in-the-Park is teaming up with Coming Home Middlesex again to collect warm coats and clothing for communities in need and you can help! Just bring a new or gently used coat, sweatshirt, or other warm winter wear to either of the performances of Any Dream Will Do at Plays-in-the-Park and place it in one of the collection bins. Your donations will be spread out amongst Coming Home Middlesex, Elijah's Promise, and the Raritan Bay Area YMCA.