Michael Carbonaro Will Bring LIES ON STAGE to NJPAC in October

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

After hundreds of sold-out performances and critical acclaim from his inaugural theatrical tour, magician Michael Carbonaro returns to NJPAC with a brand new show. From his hit series The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, America's favorite trickster makes a triumphant return to live performances in CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for audiences of all ages. We'd say you have to see it to believe it, but you won't believe a thing when you're in the presence of Michael Carbonaro!

Tickets to see Michael Carbonaro are On-Sale Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.