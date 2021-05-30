Members Of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Return to A LOT OF STRINGS on June 6

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the multi-Grammy Award-winning ensemble continues their collaboration with the Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Music Festival with the second of three concerts in 2021, all of which showcase, through chamber music, the great dexterity of these internationally renowned musicians.

On the bill for this performance is Felix Mendelssohn's beloved Quintet No. 1 in A Major Op. 18, composed in 1826 when he was seventeen years old.

Also on the program is contemporary composer, Kenji Bunch's String Circle. Kenji Bunch was born in 1973 and has been hailed by the NY Times as "a composer to watch." The Washington Post described Bunch's music as "deeply modern but respectful of tradition and instantly enjoyable."

The Morris Museum/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra connection was included in a recent episode of NY In Concert on WQXR:

Here is a sample of a previous Orpheus performance at Lot of Strings:

For tickets to this performance click here:

